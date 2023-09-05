"Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal are strong contenders for gold in Asian Games": Yogeshwar Dutt

Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt put strong beliefs in wrestlers Aman Sehrawat, and Antim Panghal for winning gold medals in the 19th Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Indian wrestler Panghal defended her title at the U20 World Wrestling Championships to claim the third gold medal for India in Jordan, while Sehrawat claimed the gold medal in the 57 kg category, defeating Kyrgyzstan's Almaz Smanbekov in the final clash of Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

"I believe in Deepak Punia, Aman and Antim Panghal. The biggest contenders for gold are Aman and Antim," Dutt told ANI. "Our players' morale and confidence are high. They are playing for the country. If you look at any sports, we have performed very well. Neeraj Chopra has just become a world champion. Our players are performing well and will come back after winning maximum medals in the Asia Games," he added.

"We want wrestlers to play under the Indian flag," Dutt further said. Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, IOA President PT Usha and senior officials attend IOA's grand send-off ceremony to India's largest-ever contingent for Asiad comprising 634 athletes in 38 sporting disciplines.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday, unveiled the much-anticipated official ceremonial dress and playing kit for the Indian contingent that will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. (ANI)

