Left Menu

India''s opening tie in U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers cancelled after Maldives'' withdrawal

Indias opening match in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to be played on Wednesday, has been cancelled following Maldives withdrawal from the tournament.The meet has been reduced to a three-team group featuring India, UAE and the hosts China.

PTI | Dalian | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:16 IST
India''s opening tie in U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers cancelled after Maldives'' withdrawal
  • Country:
  • China

India's opening match in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to be played on Wednesday, has been cancelled following Maldives' withdrawal from the tournament.

The meet has been reduced to a three-team group featuring India, UAE and the hosts China. India will now play their opening fixture against China on September 9 in Dalian Suoyuwan Stadium.

Head coach Clifford Miranda maintained that his team's focus remained the same despite the change in schedule.

''Nothing changes for us; we have to do the same things that we would have done with the Maldives. We still have to do our best and play to our maximum potential,'' said Miranda.

Focussing on the positive side, Miranda was pleased with a couple of extra days of training in China but also recognised the drawback of not getting to play a game before facing the hosts. He said, ''The good part is that we get a few days of training together as a complete team. Also, the boys will get time to rest and recover, both physically and mentally, after an extremely long and tiring journey to China.

''Playing against the Maldives would've provided us a good opportunity to find our rhythm before facing China and UAE. Let's face it, among the three, the Maldives were the least dangerous opponents and would've been a good starting point for the team to prepare for the other two,'' he said.

Looking forward, Miranda said the main objective remains the same despite the Maldives' withdrawal.

''The group probably gets a little tougher but we had to play China and UAE anyway. So our overall objective is still the same. We will give our best to try and qualify for the U23 Asian Cup.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023