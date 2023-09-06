Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic turns up heat to beat Fritz and breeze into U.S. Open semi-finals

Novak Djokovic shrugged off stifling heat and Taylor Fritz to breeze into the U.S. Open semi-finals 6-1 6-4 6-4 on Tuesday and stay on course for a fourth Flushing Meadows crown that would see him match Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams. With temperatures once again nudging towards 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), Djokovic turned in a cool, clinical effort, improving his record against American opposition at the U.S. Open to a perfect 12-0.

Soccer-Saka voted England's player of the year again

Forward Bukayo Saka was named England Men's Player of the Year for a second successive year, the English Football Association said on Tuesday. Arsenal's Saka, 22, was voted the standout player of the 2022-23 season by fans, ahead of midfielder Jude Bellingham and striker Harry Kane, who were second and third, respectively.

Swimming-Peaty plays down bust-up with Olympic team mate Greenbank

Britain's triple Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty played down on Tuesday a training camp clash with team mate Luke Greenbank that left him with a cut over his left eye. According to the Sun newspaper, the incident occurred after the 28-year-old 50 and 100 metres breaststroke world record holder slapped Greenbank on the backside and joked about his partner, Olympic gold medallist Anna Hopkin.

Basketball-United States, Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals

The United States and Serbia booked their tickets to the FIBA Basketball World Cup final four with rousing victories over Italy and Lithuania respectively on Tuesday. Team USA, the highest-ranked side still left in the tournament, trounced Italy 100-63 led by forward Mikal Bridges' game-high 24 points including 12 from distance.

Soccer-Spain fire Vilda as women's team coach, name assistant as replacement

Spain's women's team coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked, the football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday, 10 days after FIFA suspended RFEF's president for kissing team player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth in celebration of Spain's World Cup victory. Vilda was replaced by his assistant, Montse Tome, who becomes the first woman to helm the women's national team. She had been Vilda's assistant coach since 2018 and has since "established herself as a key player in the national team's growth", the RFEF said in a statement.

Soccer-Bolivian tournaments cancelled over alleged match-fixing

The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) decided on Tuesday to cancel the country's two top-flight football tournaments amid investigations into allegations of corruption and match-fixing. The announcement came after the FBF called an extraordinary meeting with the 17 first division clubs and delegates from nine regional football associations to decide the future of the national league tournament and the domestic Simon Bolivar Cup.

Cycling-Ganna takes time trial to win Vuelta stage 10

Filippo Ganna won stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, a 25.8 kilometre individual time trial in Valladolid, finishing 16 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel. Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) put down an early marker, but even the Italian knew it would all come down to the final riders out on the course, those at the top of the General Classification.

Tennis-Childhood friends Medvedev, Rublev set for US Open tussle

Daniil Medvedev expects his U.S. Open quarter-final with fellow Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday to be a real fight but said nothing will come between the childhood friends once the dust has settled. Medvedev, the 2021 Flushing Meadows champion, reached the last eight with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over Australian Alex de Minaur and set up a meeting with Rublev who won 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 against Briton Jack Draper on Monday.

Tennis-Gauff routs Ostapenko to reach U.S. Open semi-finals

American sixth seed Coco Gauff bolstered her hopes of securing a maiden Grand Slam title as she enjoyed a stress-free 6-0 6-2 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals. Gauff, whose lead-up to the U.S. Open included hardcourt titles in Washington and Cincinnati, converted six of her seven break points and dropped serve just once during a steamy 67-minute match at Arthur Ashe Stadium where the temperature rose above 90 Fahrenheit (32.2 Celsius).

Tennis-Zverev edges out Sinner to reach US Open quarter-finals

Former U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev beat sixth seed Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3 late on Monday to move into the quarter-finals of the year's final Grand Slam. Zverev's win earned him a meeting with defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz, and the 26-year-old German will look to keep his superb run going having hit top gear again after a serious ankle injury cut his 2022 season short.

