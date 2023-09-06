Swiss financial regulator FINMA CEO quits in wake of Credit Suisse collapse

The head of Switzerland's financial markets watchdog FINMA has reisgned just months after the regulator was criticised for its role in the collapse of Credit Suisse.

Urban Angehrn will step down at the end of September 2023, FINMA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Deputy CEO, Birgit Rutishauser, will act as CEO ad interim with effect from Oct. 1, it added.

