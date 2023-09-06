Left Menu

Cricket: Hindi quiz book 'Cricket Vishv Cup Prashnottari' released

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:53 IST
  • India

A new cricket quiz book in Hindi named 'Cricket Vishv Cup Prashnottari' with all relevant questions and answers on 12 previous editions of the ICC ODI World Cup has been released online.

The book in Hindi contains important questions and answers related to all the previous editions from 1975 to 2019.

The book has been compiled and edited by well-known Hindi cricket writer Vikas Luthra, who used to publish and edit a cricket magazine named 'Cricket World' during the 1990s.

He is also a member of 'The Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians'.

This 382-page book has been published by the famous Notion Press. The book is available at Notion Press Bookstore, Amazon and Flipkart.

The book 'Cricket Vishv Cup Prashnottari' covers each Men's Cricket World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

