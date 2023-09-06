Cricket-Brook added to England squad for New Zealand ODI series

Batsman Harry Brook has been added to the England squad for the four-match one-day series against New Zealand starting on Friday. Brook, left out of England's provisional World Cup squad, was also named in the squad for three ODIs against Ireland this month in which the team will be captained by Zak Crawley.

Three uncapped players were included, batter Sam Hain, wicketkeeper-batsman Jamie Smith and fast bowler George Scrimshaw. The World Cup in India starts on Oct. 5.

England squad to face Ireland Zak Crawley (Kent – Captain)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire) Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham) Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire – Vice Captain)

Sam Hain (Warwickshire) Will Jacks (Surrey)

Craig Overton (Somerset) Matthew Potts (Durham)

Phil Salt (Lancashire) George Scrimshaw (Derbyshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey) Luke Wood (Lancashire)

