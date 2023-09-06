Sports News Roundup: Dubois appeals to WBA over Usyk fight, wants rematch; Canada, Germany complete World Cup semi-finals cast and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Herrada wins Vuelta stage 11, Kuss retains overall lead

Jesus Herrada was strongest at the end of a climbing finish to win stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana, a 163.5 kilometre ride from Lerma to La Laguna Negra, on Wednesday. The stage was characterised by numerous early breakaway attempts, all foiled by the peloton. With almost 50 kilometres gone, a 26-man group, including Spaniard Herrada, made the break which counted.

Olympics-Recommendation on new sports for Los Angeles 2028 delayed -IOC

A final recommendation on the new sports to be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will not be made this week as originally planned, the International Olympics Committee said on Wednesday. The nine sports seeking inclusion at LA28 are cricket, flag football, karate, kickboxing, baseball-softball, lacrosse, breakdancing, squash and motorsport.

Tennis-Big-hitting Shelton blasts way past Tiafoe into US Open semis

Big-hitting Ben Shelton blasted his way past Frances Tiafoe 6-2 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2 and into the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday in an all-American match up that lived up to its blockbuster billing. With the victory the 20-year-old Shelton becomes the youngest American to reach the U.S. Open men's last four since Michael Chang in 1992, setting up a meeting with one of the greats of the game - 23 times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

Tennis-Good day for Djokovic, better one for Americans at US Open

It was a good day for Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open on Tuesday, as he claimed his spot in a record 47th Grand Slam semi-final, but an even better one for the United States with Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton getting through to the last four. The only thing that kept it from being a perfect tennis Tuesday for home fans was Djokovic beating Taylor Fritz 6-1 6-4 6-4 to stay on course for a fourth U.S. Open title that would see him match Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

Boxing-Dubois appeals to WBA over Usyk fight, wants rematch

Daniel Dubois has formally appealed to the World Boxing Association (WBA) to declare his loss to Ukraine's world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last month a No Contest and order a rematch. The 26-year-old British challenger suffered a ninth-round knockout in the fight in Wroclaw, Poland, on Aug. 26 but said he was "cheated out of victory" by a low blow controversy when Usyk went down in the fifth.

Canada, Germany complete World Cup semi-finals cast

Canada will make their debut in the FIBA Basketball World Cup semi-finals after overpowering Slovenia 100-89 through a third-quarter rally as Germany edged past Latvia 81-79 on Wednesday to reach the final four. In a battle of elite point guards, Luka Doncic and Slovenia went toe to toe with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada in a first half that ended level at 50-50.

Soccer-Spain's Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss -prosecutor

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso has lodged a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup, the national prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. Hermoso gave her testimony on Tuesday and the complaint will be processed "as soon as possible", the prosecutor added.

NFL-Mahomes looks to author Chiefs' dynasty, Rodgers hopes to revive Jets

The NFL will begin life without Tom Brady when the 2023 season kicks off this week with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aiming to cement a dynasty and Aaron Rodgers hoping to turn the New York Jets into Super Bowl contenders. With Mahomes at the helm of a show-stopping Chiefs offense that also features tight-end extraordinaire Travis Kelce, Kansas City are favoured to become only the ninth franchise to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Tennis-Alcaraz meets Zverev in U.S. Open quarters, Sabalenka faces Zheng test

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face his toughest test yet at the U.S. Open when he battles Alexander Zverev in quarter-final action on Wednesday while Aryna Sabalenka will have to withstand the firepower of China's Zheng Qinwen to advance. Defending champion and top seed Alcaraz has dropped just one set through his first four matches in New York but may need to dig deeper to dispatch Zverev when they close out the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Soccer-Vilda says Spain sacking 'unfair'

Former Spain's women's team coach Jorge Vilda said on Wednesday that he didn't expect to be fired by the country's football federation (RFEF), adding it was "unfair" and "undeserved" weeks after winning the Women's World Cup. The RFEF announced the decision to sack Vilda on Tuesday, after the new board formed following the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by soccer's world governing body FIFA over the allegedly non-consensual kiss with Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago.

