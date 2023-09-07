Left Menu

“It wasn't matter of money…but question of philosophy”: Sergio Ramos after joining Sevilla

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos spoke about his reasons for leaving Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to join his boyhood club Sevilla and said his decision wasn't influenced by money.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 22:07 IST
“It wasn't matter of money…but question of philosophy”: Sergio Ramos after joining Sevilla
Sergio Ramos (Photo: Sevilla/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos spoke about his reasons for leaving Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to join his boyhood club Sevilla and said his decision wasn't influenced by money. The Real Madrid defender joined PSG after his time with the Spanish Giants came to an end. However, the first season of his two-season contract was plagued with injury.

In two seasons, he featured 33 times in Ligue 1, scoring twice. The 37-year-old defender had an option to continue with the French Giants for another year but, he decided to go against it and walk away as a free agent. Ramos will now feature in colours that helped him shape his career as he continues to walk in the twilight of his career.

"I've always moved for emotions and sensations. When they gave me the opportunity to choose… because I really believe in it. It's the first time I've appeared since I left Paris, where I had the opportunity to continue but I thought the cycle was over," he told Sevilla website. "It wasn't a matter of money or a contract, but a question of philosophy, mentality, feeling. At Sevilla we come together in these values. I had the opportunity to return home, do it as a leader with the hope of lifting a title. I wake up every day for this goal, I believe we can do it. We know it is very difficult, but the first thing we can do is believe in it," Ramos added.

Considered to be a strong defender, Ramos would be looking to establish Sevilla as a dominant side as well. Ramos rose through the ranks of Sevilla academy and made his place in the reserve team at the age of 17.

He is likely to make debut for Sevilla against Las Palmas after the international break concludes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023