“It wasn't matter of money…but question of philosophy”: Sergio Ramos after joining Sevilla

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos spoke about his reasons for leaving Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to join his boyhood club Sevilla and said his decision wasn't influenced by money. The Real Madrid defender joined PSG after his time with the Spanish Giants came to an end. However, the first season of his two-season contract was plagued with injury.

In two seasons, he featured 33 times in Ligue 1, scoring twice. The 37-year-old defender had an option to continue with the French Giants for another year but, he decided to go against it and walk away as a free agent. Ramos will now feature in colours that helped him shape his career as he continues to walk in the twilight of his career.

"I've always moved for emotions and sensations. When they gave me the opportunity to choose… because I really believe in it. It's the first time I've appeared since I left Paris, where I had the opportunity to continue but I thought the cycle was over," he told Sevilla website. "It wasn't a matter of money or a contract, but a question of philosophy, mentality, feeling. At Sevilla we come together in these values. I had the opportunity to return home, do it as a leader with the hope of lifting a title. I wake up every day for this goal, I believe we can do it. We know it is very difficult, but the first thing we can do is believe in it," Ramos added.

Considered to be a strong defender, Ramos would be looking to establish Sevilla as a dominant side as well. Ramos rose through the ranks of Sevilla academy and made his place in the reserve team at the age of 17.

He is likely to make debut for Sevilla against Las Palmas after the international break concludes. (ANI)

