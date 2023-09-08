Left Menu

Soccer-Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier

"Given what the qualifiers mean for us in South American football, it's a very nice thing for both of us." Argentina will next play at Bolivia on Tuesday. In other qualifiers, Paraguay drew 0-0 with Peru while Colombia claimed a 1-0 home win over Venezuela.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 08:35 IST
Soccer-Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi's second-half goal gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Thursday to get their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign off on the right foot.

World champions Argentina were dominant in possession but frustrated in attack as they struggled to make the breakthrough. Captain Messi, however, continued the fine form he is showing with club side Inter Miami by scoring from a free kick after 77 minutes.

"We played against a great team, with good players and physically strong," Messi told reporters. "Everyone always wants to beat Argentina and even more so now that we are the world champions. We can't relax, we have to improve on what we've been doing.

"The objective is to qualify for the World Cup again. We really enjoyed what we did but we have to look ahead." Messi's goal also tied him with close friend Luis Suarez of Uruguay as the all-time top scorer in the South American qualifying competition with 29.

"It's a pleasure for me that we are both there," said Messi, who has now scored 104 international goals. "Given what the qualifiers mean for us in South American football, it's a very nice thing for both of us." Argentina will next play at Bolivia on Tuesday.

In other qualifiers, Paraguay drew 0-0 with Peru while Colombia claimed a 1-0 home win over Venezuela. The first round of CONMEBOL qualifiers continues on Friday when Uruguay host Chile before Brazil take on Bolivia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023