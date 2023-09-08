Neymar says not 100% fit for Brazil, compares Saudi league to French

Brazil striker Neymar said he is not fully fit to play in the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifying due to the right ankle injury that has sidelined him since February.

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain for Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal but hasn't yet played for his new club. He said in a press conference Thursday that the Saudi Pro League could be as good as France's Ligue 1 — if not better.

Brazil will play its first match in World Cup qualifying on Friday in the Amazon city of Belem against Bolivia. Then the Selecao will travel to face Peru on Tuesday. Neymar said he has come for international duty in similar form in the past and still played.

"I feel well, happy, but obviously I am not 100% fit. But my head is well, my body is well," the 31-year-old Neymar said. "I was going to play the latest match (of Al Hilal), but I was hit during training and the coach chose to leave me out, so I could come to Brazil.'' Neymar's most-recent match for Brazil was the World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia. He left Qatar with doubts about his future in the national team and did not play the Selecao's first three games this year.

Now Neymar's doubts seem to be over.

"After a lot of pressure from family and friends (to return to the national team) you start giving value to everything you did," Neymar said. "When you are with your people, your family, they put you in your place and make you see it is worth to continue being happy by wearing Brazil's shirt." Neymar needs one goal to move past Pelé (77 goals) as top scorer for the national team in official matches, a feature that the Brazilian soccer confederation is not keen to celebrate due to its different count of the tally; it says the three-time World Cup winner has 95 goals.

Neymar agreed that the mark is another incentive for him to play for Brazil, though.

"It is hard to know what that record means, but it does mean a lot," the striker said. "No one ever thought about overcoming that. It is something I will respond after it is done." Neymar, who faced criticism from fans in France in recent years and left PSG amid reports he was not wanted at the club, took a swipe at his previous league during the press conference.

Asked how he would keep competitive in a league outside Europe, Neymar said: "I assure you that soccer there (in Saudi Arabia) is the same. The ball is round, there's a goal, and if you look at the names that have gone to the Saudi league... I don't know whether it is better than the French league or not." "I want to win titles for Al Hilal, my head won't change much. Everyone said the same when I went to France (about competitiveness), and it was the place I was hit the most in my life," Neymar added. "I am sure that it won't be easy to win the Saudi championship, other teams got stronger, have famous players. It will be very interesting and I am sure you will be watching."

