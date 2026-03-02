Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura Refinery Under Siege: A New Escalation in Middle East Tensions

Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery, Ras Tanura, was shut down following a drone strike amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. A series of attacks have forced precautionary shutdowns across the region, including major facilities in Iraqi Kurdistan and Israel, impacting global oil supply and prices.

02-03-2026
The latest escalation in the Middle East crisis saw Saudi Arabia shutting down its largest oil refinery, Ras Tanura, after a drone strike. The move adds to the growing list of impacted energy facilities across the region following attacks that have now stretched into a third day.

Several energy companies, including those in Iraqi Kurdistan and offshore Israel, have suspended operations to safeguard sites amid rising tensions. As Gulf infrastructure becomes a focal point for these attacks, the closure of Ras Tanura highlights the vulnerability and strategic importance of the region's energy resources.

Gulf energy infrastructure is increasingly under threat, notably with the attempted strike at Ras Tanura. Analysts describe this as a significant escalation, potentially bringing Gulf states closer to military actions alongside the U.S. and Israel. The attacks have spurred a surge in oil prices, with Brent crude futures jumping 10%.

