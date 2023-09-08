Fun88 Launches Asia Cup Promo: Play & Win World Cup 2023 Tickets

Fun88, a leading name in the world of online gaming and entertainment, is thrilled to announce a special promotion for the Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Season. Players participating in this exciting event will have the chance to win assured World Cup 2023 tickets along with an array of enticing cash prizes.

The 2023 Asia Cup is the 16th edition of the Asia Cup, with the matches to be played in the ODI format, it will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament will be played by 6 teams, presenting a golden opportunity for enthusiasts of Asia Cup 2023 Betting. This is the first Asia Cup to be co-hosted by multiple countries; four matches will be played in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

Fun88 proudly presents Asia Cup 2023 betting markets, providing the latest information on Asia Cup 2023 players. This is the opportunity to engage in wagers and secure wins across the 13-match schedule while staying updated about the participating Asia Cup teams and standout players in the Asia Cup.

Get Ready for This Asia Cup 2023 season. Win Tickets, Gold & Cash How to Participate & Win: Fun88 is thrilled to invite all avid gamers and cricket enthusiasts to participate in this exceptional opportunity, enhancing the excitement of the Asia Cup Cricket Season. Get ready to explore Cricket World Cup 2023 Fixtures and seize a chance at World Cup tickets and valuable cash rewards. To join this enticing offer, begin by signing up on Fun88 or visit the 'Promotion' page. Participate in games on the Fun88 platform & place bet on ICC World Cup 2023, and strive to reach the success of the daily leaderboard charts.

1. World Cup Tickets: Every day, the top 10 players will seize the opportunity to secure their spots at the World Cup, summing up to an impressive total of 360 winners.

2. ₹ 50,000 Cash Prizes Everyday: Following closely, the subsequent top 10 players will each be awarded ₹ 50,000 in cash prizes daily, making a total of ₹1.8 Crores.

Asia Cup Betting: Weekly Winner Announcements and Rewards 1. The names of Promotion Winners will be disclosed every Monday, and winners will be contacted via telephone calls.

2. Winners will receive a congratulatory Inbox message & the marketing team will get in touch about match tickets and cash prizes. Based on agreement, winners shall receive the tickets/prize amount within 7 to 10 business days. If a player wants to opt for a cash prize instead the world cup ticket, ₹ 60,000 shall be credited to the user's Main Wallet.

3. The promotion period for this exciting cricket betting offer runs from August 30th to October 4th.

4. Only one account per player will be eligible for this promotion, and all players will undergo duplicate checking.

5. Void/Cancelled/Draw bets, Cashed-Out bets do not count towards the deposit or bonus rollover requirements.

Get ready to seize significant victories with Fun88's exclusive Asia Cup betting guide, delivering invaluable tips and analyses to enhance the betting potential throughout the entire event.

About Fun88: Fun88 is a leading online gaming and betting platform that offers an extensive range of cricket betting options on sports events like the CPL, Asia Cup and World Cup, online casino games, live dealer games, and much more. With a user-friendly interface, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to responsible gaming, Fun88 has become a preferred choice for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

