India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-19 Championship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:48 IST
National Under-19 football head coach Shuvendu Panda on Friday announced a 23-member Indian squad for the SAFF U-19 Championship, to commence in Kathmandu on September 21.

The squad flew to Saudi Arabia for an exposure-cum-training camp early on Friday from where they will travel to the Nepal capital on September 19.

India has been drawn in Group B along with Bhutan and Bangladesh, while Group A comprises the hosts, Maldives and Pakistan.

After a single round-robin group stage, the top two teams from both groups will move into the semifinals. The final will be played on September 30.

Last year, India hosted the event in the Under-20 category and emerged champions, trumping Bangladesh 5-2.

The only other time the tournament was held in the U-19 category was in 2015 in Nepal, where the hosts defeated India on penalties after regulation time ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Indian squad: Goalkeepers: Lionel Daryl Rymmei, Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar and Manjot Singh Parmar.

Defenders: Thomas Kanamoottil Cherian, Jahangir Ahmad Shagoo, Vijay Marandi, A Siba Prasad, Manabir Basumatary, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam and Ricky Meetei.

Midfielders: Manglentheng Kipgen, Ishaan Shishodia, Arjun Singh Oinam, Yash Chikro, Ebindas Yesudasan, Raja Harijan and Thumsol Tongsin.

Forwards: Gwgwmsar Goyary, Sahil Khurshid, Linky Meitei Chabungbam, Kelvin Singh Taorem, Naoba Meitei and Dinesh Singh Soubam.

