DeJuan Jones replaces Joe Scally on US soccer roster vs. Oman

New England defender DeJuan Jones replaced Joe Scally on the United States of America roster for Tuesday nights exhibition against Oman at St. Paul, Minnesota.The US Soccer Federation said Monday that Scally left the team for family reasons.

DeJuan Jones replaces Joe Scally on US soccer roster vs. Oman
New England defender DeJuan Jones replaced Joe Scally on the United States of America roster for Tuesday night's exhibition against Oman at St. Paul, Minnesota.

The US Soccer Federation said Monday that Scally left the team for family reasons. Scally was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in a friendly.

Jones, 26, made his US debut in January and has six international appearances.

The US also will be without goalkeeper Matt Turner, who returned to Britain for the birth of a daughter. Ethan Horvath and Drake Callender are the goalkeepers remaining with the team.

