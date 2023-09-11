UPT20: Shiva Singh stars in Kashi Rudras 4-run win over Kanpur Superstars

Kashi Rudras pulled off a thrilling 4-run victory in a low-scoring thriller against the Kanpur Superstars at the ongoing UPT20. The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur saw the Kashi Rudras defend their total of 148/8 with spinner Shiva Singh (2/11) and M Sharim (3/32) leading the way with lethal bowling performances.

Earlier in the day a lukewarm innings for the Kashi Rudras was salvaged by Kamil Khan's essential cameo of 43 runs in 36 balls. With the victory, Kashi Rudras moved to six points in 7 games while Kanpur Superstars languished at five points in nine games. Invited to bat first, Kashi Rudras lost opener Abhishek Sharma (1) to Prashant Chaudhary in the very first over. Karan Sharma (33) and Shivam Bansal (23) helped Kashi Rudras recover from the early setback guiding the team to 50/1 by the end of the powerplay.

The Kanpur Superstars deployed their spin bowlers to great effect as Kartikeya Yadav scalped Karan Sharma immediately after the powerplay and Jasmer Dhankar went on to pick up the wickets of Prince Yadav and the well-settled Shivam Bansal to leave the Kashi Rudras in trouble at 81/4 in 12 overs. Kamil Khan (43) and Ankur Malik (17) came together to construct a critical alliance of 46 runs, with Kamil Khan striking four fours and a six before he was dismissed by Rishabh Rajput in the 18th over.

Ankur Malik was the next man to depart, sent back by Vineet Panwar, while Shiva Singh (14) registered a brisk knock in just seven balls. Rishabh Rajput bagged the wickets of Shiva Singh and M.Sharim as the consistent loss of wickets and the lack of firepower in the death overs meant the Kashi Rudras would finish with a below-par score of 148/8. Rishabh Rajput and Jasmer Dhankar were the standout bowlers for the Kanpur Superstars with figures of 3/34 and 2/23 respectively.

The Kanpur Superstars had a perilous powerplay. Saurabh Dubey (0) was castled by Prince Yadav in the very first over, while Rahul Rajpal (50) and Sameer Rizvi (23) looked menacing, Rizvi was beaten by an absolute peach from Shiva Singh. Soon after Akshdeep Nath (3) was also dismissed by Shiva Singh to leave the Kanpur Superstars at 40/3 in the first six overs. Sandeep Tomar (26) joined Rahul Rajpal to stabilize the run chase adding 55 runs to place Kanpur in a promising position. The partnership was derailed when Atal Bihari Rai cleaned up Sandeep Tomar in the 13th over.

Rahul Rajpal brought up his brilliant half-century with 32 balls but was dismissed soon after by M Sharim, with Kanpur needing 38 runs in 26 balls. Prashant Choudhary (24) and Vineet Panwar also fell to M Sharim as Kashi bowled exceptionally well to bring the equation to 10 runs needed off the final over. M. Sharim went on to bowl a tight over and restrict the Kanpur Superstars, securing a 4-run victory for the Kashi Rudras. Brief Scores: Kashi Rudras – 148/8 (Kamil Khan 43, Karan Sharma 33, Shivam Bansal 23, Rishabh Rajput 3/34, Jasmer Dhankar 2/23, Kartikeya Yadav 1/19) vs Kanpur Superstars – 144/7 (Rahul Rajpal 50, Sandeep Tomar 26, Prashant Choudhary 24, Sameer Rizvi 23, Shiva Singh 2/11, Mohammad Sharim 3/32, Prince Yadav 1/21, Atal Bihari Rai 1/31). (ANI)

