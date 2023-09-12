Ireland seamer Arlene Kelly bags ICC Women's Player of the Month award for August 

Ireland seamer Arlene Kelly on the back of her fine performance in the three-match T20I series against the Netherlands bagged the ICC women's Player of the Month award for August 2023, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday. Kelly defeated Netherlands youngster Iris Zwilling and Malaysia all-rounder Ainna Hamizah Hashim for the coveted monthly award, following impressive individual efforts with the ball during the month.

The right-arm was at her brilliant best during Ireland's three-match T20I series against the Netherlands as she collected 10 wickets at a miserly average of just 4.30 to help her side claim an emphatic 3-0 series sweep. With ten wickets across her three T20I matches at a phenomenal average of 4.30, Kelly was a constant menace to a competitive Dutch lineup. Among a number of performance highlights, Kelly's standout spell came in the first duel, where her sharp and accurate deliveries produced career-best figures of 5-12 as the tourists won by ten wickets.

The pacer then followed up this performance with more wickets, taking three for 11 runs in the second match, and two for 20 in the final outing. "I'm honoured to win the award for the month of August and grateful for the opportunities that cricket has provided. The series win in the Netherlands was memorable, and being able to contribute with the ball made it that little bit more special," Kelly was quoted as saying by ICC. (ANI)

