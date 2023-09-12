Left Menu

Ireland seamer Arlene Kelly bags ICC Women's Player of the Month award for August 

Kelly defeated Netherlands youngster Iris Zwilling and Malaysia all-rounder Ainna Hamizah Hashim for the coveted monthly award.

ANI | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:07 IST
Ireland seamer Arlene Kelly bags ICC Women's Player of the Month award for August 
Arlene Kelly (Photo: Ireland Women's Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ireland seamer Arlene Kelly on the back of her fine performance in the three-match T20I series against the Netherlands bagged the ICC women's Player of the Month award for August 2023, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday. Kelly defeated Netherlands youngster Iris Zwilling and Malaysia all-rounder Ainna Hamizah Hashim for the coveted monthly award, following impressive individual efforts with the ball during the month.

The right-arm was at her brilliant best during Ireland's three-match T20I series against the Netherlands as she collected 10 wickets at a miserly average of just 4.30 to help her side claim an emphatic 3-0 series sweep. With ten wickets across her three T20I matches at a phenomenal average of 4.30, Kelly was a constant menace to a competitive Dutch lineup. Among a number of performance highlights, Kelly's standout spell came in the first duel, where her sharp and accurate deliveries produced career-best figures of 5-12 as the tourists won by ten wickets.

The pacer then followed up this performance with more wickets, taking three for 11 runs in the second match, and two for 20 in the final outing. "I'm honoured to win the award for the month of August and grateful for the opportunities that cricket has provided. The series win in the Netherlands was memorable, and being able to contribute with the ball made it that little bit more special," Kelly was quoted as saying by ICC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023