Rugby-England's suspended Curry to miss World Cup games against Japan, Chile

England were already without suspended captain Owen Farrell and number eight Billy Vunipola for the Argentina fixture after they received red cards in warm-up games.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:34 IST
England flanker Tom Curry has been handed an effective two-game suspension and will miss the Rugby World Cup Pool D matches against Japan and Chile following his red card inside three minutes versus Argentina on Saturday. Curry clashed heads with Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia as he attempted a tackle and was initially given a yellow card by referee Mathieu Raynal, which was upgraded to red after a bunker review.

The 25-year-old attended an Independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on Tuesday and was handed a three-match ban, though he will be free to face Samoa on Oct. 7 if he completes a coaching intervention programme, which he is almost certain to do. England were already without suspended captain Owen Farrell and number eight Billy Vunipola for the Argentina fixture after they received red cards in warm-up games. Farrell will also sit out the Japan clash on Sunday as he finishes his suspension.

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

