"Looking for some versatility with spin": SA skipper Bavuma after win over Australia

Following his side's 111-run win over Australia in the third ODI, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma lauded the team for their all-round performance and said that the team is looking for versatility with spin. An explosive century from Aiden Markram and a four-wicket haul by Gerald Coetzee helped South Africa secure a 111-run win over Australia in the third ODI in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

"Happy with the end. We needed a positive one to keep the series alive. A lot of positives. Batters knuckled down. Bowlers hung in quite well. Banked on the wicket assisting spin. I thought about 320 was par at the end of our innings. Ball nibbled a bit early on. We gave ourselves extra leeway to take risks after good partnerships early. We lost a few wickets which pegged us back but thought 320 was par," said Bavuma in the post-match presentation. "We knew what was coming, so lack of experience is not the issue. It is all about learning as quick as you can. As much as the powerplay did not go as we wanted, out bowlers plugging back is exactly what we wanted. Spinners doing well is massive. We have not seen conditions like these where we could go with two frontline spinners. Aiden did well with the new ball as well. We look for versatility from spin and hope the quicks do well too. Series is still alive, we've got a notch up today and want to keep raising the bar," he added.

Coming to the match, South Africa was put to bat first by Australia and had an opening stand of 146 runs between Quinton de Kock (82 in 77 balls, 10 fours and two sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (57 in 62 balls with six fours). Following their dismissals, a 76-run stand for third wicket between Reeza Hendricks (39 in 45 balls with three fours) and Aiden Markram and a 63-run stand for the sixth wicket between Markram and Marco Jansen (32 in 16 balls with four boundaries and a six) guided SA to a big score. Markram ended with an unbeaten 102 in 74 with nine fours and four sixes.

Travis Head (2/39) was the lead bowler for Aussies. Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis and Marcus Stoinis got one each. In the chase of 339, Australia started well with 79-run opening stand between David Warner and Travis Head (38 in 24 balls with six fours and a six) and a 61-run second wicket stand between Warner and Mitchell Marsh (29). The stand ended with Warner run out for 78 off 56 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes.

Following this, Aussies lost the plot with quick wickets and were bundled out for 227 in 34.3 overs. Gerald Coetzee (4/50) was the pick of the bowlers for SA. Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj took two while Sisanda Magala got one.

The series is still alive at 2-1, with one match to go. Markram took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)