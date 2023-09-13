Sports News Roundup: Verstappen faces big test to continue record run; Swiatek pulls out of Guadalajara and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-NFLPA calls for league-wide grass fields following Rodgers' injury

The NFL Players Association called on Wednesday for the league to eliminate artificial turf fields in favor of natural grass surfaces following the season-ending injury to four-times MVP Aaron Rodgers this week. The plea by NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell came two days after Rodgers' much-anticipated debut with the Jets came to a quick end when the 39-year-old quarterback tore his Achilles on the team's fourth play from scrimmage in their season opener.

Tennis-Halep to appeal four-year ban for anti-doping rule violations

Romania's former world number one Simona Halep said on Tuesday that she would appeal to sport's highest court against the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) decision to ban her for four years after two separate anti-doping rule violations. The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion had been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for banned blood-booster roxadustat at the U.S. Open last year where she lost in the first round.

Cycling-Roglic conquers Angliru to win Vuelta stage 17

Primoz Roglic pipped team mate Jonas Vingegaard after climbing the infamous Angliru to win stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday, as Sepp Kuss hung on grimly to the leader's red jersey after finishing third. The Jumbo Visma team had it all their own way on the final part of the gruelling climb to the finish. With Kuss, the overall leader struggling, it was left to Vingegaard and Roglic to battle for the stage win.

Soccer-Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt

Erling Haaland notched his 25th goal in 26 international appearances to help Norway to a 2-1 win over Georgia on Tuesday that kept their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive. The 23-year-old striker struck on 25 minutes before captain Martin Odegaard doubled their lead eight minutes later as the home side dominated the match at Oslo's Ullevaal stadium.

Soccer-Forest's Toffolo handed suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

Nottingham Forest's Harry Toffolo has been handed a suspended five-month ban and fined almost 21,000 pounds ($26,000) after admitting to 375 breaches of the Football Association's (FA) betting rules, the governing body said on Wednesday. The breaches occurred between 2014 to 2017 when the full back was with Norwich City and had loan spells at clubs including Swindon Town, Rotherham United, Peterborough United and Scunthorpe United.

Soccer-Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru

Brazil made it two wins from two in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Tuesday after a late goal from Marquinhos earned them a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima. Brazil, who crushed Bolivia 5-1 at home on Friday, moved level on six points with rivals Argentina at the top of the South American qualifying standings.

Motor racing-Verstappen faces big test to continue record run

Formula One leader Max Verstappen will have to win where he has never won before to continue his record run in Singapore this weekend. Marina Bay is not one of the 23 circuits where Red Bull's double world champion has stood on top of the podium and past performances give hope to rivals eager to end his domination.

Juventus suffers 81 million euro loss in fiscal H2, parent Exor says

Italy's Juventus posted a 81 million euro ($87 million) loss in the second half of its fiscal year to the end of June, parent Exor said on Wednesday, indicating a full-year deficit of around 110 million euros for the Serie A soccer club. Juventus, Italy's most successful soccer team, said in March it had ended the six months to Dec. 31, 2022 with a 29.5 million euro net loss.

Tennis-Swiatek pulls out of Guadalajara

Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the penultimate WTA 1000 event of the season in Guadalajara this month to stay fit for the rest of an "intense" season, the world number two said on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Pole was beaten by Jelena Ostapenko in the U.S. Open fourth round last week, a defeat which meant Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus took over as the top-ranked player.

Soccer-Man Utd confirm Qualcomm's Snapdragon as new shirt sponsor

Manchester United have agreed a deal with U.S. technology company Qualcomm that will see its Snapdragon brand replace the TeamViewer logo as their shirt sponsor from next season, the Premier League club said. The club did not reveal the financial details of the deal but The Athletic reported Qualcomm and United had agreed on a contract for a minimum of three years, with the Old Trafford-based side "targeting an agreement worth 60 million pounds ($74.92 million) per year".

