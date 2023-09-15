"Tough to come in for an odd game without rhythm, practice": Josh Inglis

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis said that though he is lucky to be involved in international tours of his side, it is tough for him to come for an odd game as a replacement without much rhythm and match practice. Inglis is well aware that his chance of featuring in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India might come as a last-minute substitute/replacement. It is a situation he has been used to since his international cricket debut in 2022. He has been regularly used as a backup player in the squads regularly.

"I mean, I would rather be playing," he said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "I am very lucky to be doing what I am doing, being involved in a lot of tours and a lot of cricket is really exciting…but obviously at times I have gone long spells without playing much and it can be quite tough when you are just coming in for the odd game with no real rhythm and match practice. Obviously, it is not ideal but I am doing everything I can, I am working my socks off and will try and cement a spot in all three forms," he added.

The ongoing tour of South Africa has offered him more opportunities. He has played three T20Is and two ODIs so far. Since his debut, he has played five ODIs, scoring 92 runs at an average of 18.40 with one fifty. He has also represented Aussies in 12 T20Is, scoring 265 runs at an average of 26.50, with the best score of 48. With two games left against Proteas and three in India, it is likely that he will get one more outing or even two. But during the World Cup, he will not even start if others are fit.

During the previous tour of India back in March, he was called up in Mumbai after Alex Carey's illness. Inglis is versatile enough with the bat to be a backup for any position in the order. "I feel like it is been the story of my international career," he said.

"A lot of the games I have been involved in have sort of been at the last minute. Think that comes with being a spare batter or replacement player in the squad that when those situations arise you are the next one in." "Preparation-wise, you have just got to stay mentally ready the whole time and prepare as if you are going to play because these things just seem to happen more and more now with concussions, COVID etc, so just got to stay ready then hope for the best when you get a crack," he concluded.

At 28, Inglis has time on his side to become a regular in the Australian line-up in the coming years. He has provided glimpses of his batting prowess, scoring 42 in just 22 balls in third T20I and his maiden fifty in the ODI series as well. During that inning, he had started badly at 13 in 19 balls but was able to switch gears. "I was pretty satisfied at the end," he said. "I have not played a hell of a lot of cricket lately and seeing the boys get off to an absolute flyer and seeing the names coming be, I thought I probably had to get on with it. But at that stage the wicket had slowed up and the ball was a bit older. I just had to be a little bit patient, probably did not get off to the start I wanted but got away a bit towards the end of my innings," he added.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)