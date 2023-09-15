Rugby-Unlucky Anscombe puts past woes behind him to start for Wales

Wales flyhalf Gareth Anscombe missed the 2019 Rugby World Cup though injury and almost suffered the same fate again four years on, but will start in Saturday’s Pool C fixture against Portugal having missed all his side’s warm-up games.

The New Zealand-born number 10, who can also play at fullback, injured his knee weeks before the tournament in Japan. This time round it was his thumb that almost provided more World Cup misery. "I went to chop George (North) and just got his knee flush on the thumb," Anscombe said of the injury picked up at the team’s training camp in Turkey.

"It didn’t look great at the start and the initial prognosis was it was probably going to need surgery. "But thankfully the scans came back better than first thought and it looked like there would be a chance of getting back right.

"I had to be in a cast for a month which was difficult but at least I could still run." Anscombe admits to doubts at the time, but says he draws inspiration from others who have beaten the clock to be fit for the tournament in France.

"It’s hard to look too far ahead when you’re going through those moments. There are so many what ifs, buts and maybes," he said. "I had a night there in Turkey where I thought I was done again and that was devastating. You have some dark thoughts. "But you look at the likes of (South Africa captain Siya) Kolisi, who was out for a long time and was superb in his first game back. It can be done. I know there is always a bit of ring rust.

Anscombe's happier World Cup memories are of watching New Zealand lift the trophy on home soil 12 years ago. "I went to the 2011 World Cup with Dad, I was at the final in Auckland. I remember the hysteria that followed in New Zealand and how the country was taken over by the World Cup.

"It's been a wild ride for myself and, more than anything, I’m just really proud to be here. I hope to do as well as I can and be part of this Welsh team doing something special."

