Cricket-Klaasen guides South Africa to one-sided win over Australia
PRETORIA, Sept 15 - Heinrich Klaasen bludgeoned the ball to all corners in a blistering knock of 174 to lead South Africa to a comprehensive 164-run victory over Australia and level the five-match one-day series to 2-2 on Friday. Klassen hit 13 sixes in an awe-inspiring display of power hitting to help South Africa to a total of 416-5 – their second highest against Australia – after they had been put into bat.
Australia replied with 252 in 34.5 overs and the disappointment of defeat will be multiplied by a hand injury to opener Travis Head that could rule him out of next month's World Cup. Head retired hurt after being struck on the hand by a rising delivery from George Coetzee in the ninth over, walking off the arena in obvious distress. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
