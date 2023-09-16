Left Menu

Cricket-Klaasen guides South Africa to one-sided win over Australia

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 16-09-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 00:34 IST
Cricket-Klaasen guides South Africa to one-sided win over Australia
  • South Africa

PRETORIA, Sept 15 - Heinrich Klaasen bludgeoned the ball to all corners in a blistering knock of 174 to lead South Africa to a comprehensive 164-run victory over Australia and level the five-match one-day series to 2-2 on Friday. Klassen hit 13 sixes in an awe-inspiring display of power hitting to help South Africa to a total of 416-5 – their second highest against Australia – after they had been put into bat.

Australia replied with 252 in 34.5 overs and the disappointment of defeat will be multiplied by a hand injury to opener Travis Head that could rule him out of next month's World Cup. Head retired hurt after being struck on the hand by a rising delivery from George Coetzee in the ninth over, walking off the arena in obvious distress. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

