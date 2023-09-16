South Africa's David Miller completes 4,000 runs in ODI cricket 

South African batter David Miller crossed the 4,000-run mark in ODI cricket on Friday. The left-handed batter accomplished this feat against Australia in the fourth ODI at Centurion.

In the match, Miller was at his destructive best. He scored 82 in 45 balls consisting of six fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 182.22. He had a quickfire 222-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen. Miller has represented SA in 159 ODIs. In these, he has scored 4,027 runs at an average of 42.38 at a strike rate of 103.44. His runs have come at a strike rate of 103.44. He has scored five centuries and 22 half-centuries in his ODI career, with the best score of 139.

He is the 13th-highest run-scorer for SA in ODI cricket. The highest run-scorer for Proteas in ODI cricket is the legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis (11,550 runs in 323 matches). Coming to the match, Proteas was put to bat first by Australia. Quinton de Kock (45 in 64 balls with five fours) and Reeza Hendricks (28 in 34 balls with five fours) put on a 64-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, a 74-run opening stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen (62 in 65 balls with seven fours and two sixes).

Josh Hazlewood (2/79) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis and Michael Neser took a wicket each. In the chase of 417, Australia was never really a threat. A 72-run partnership between Alex Carey and Tim David (35 in 25 balls) was the highest point of the Australian innings. Carey was the lone warrior for the visitors, scoring 99 in 77 balls, consisting of nine fours and four sixes. Australia was bundled out for 252 runs in 34.5 overs and lost by 164 runs.

Lungi Ngidi (4/51) and Kagiso Rabada (3/41) were the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. Klaasen took home the 'Player of the Match' award and the series is level at 2-2, with one more game to go. (ANI)

