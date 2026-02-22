Miller's Masterclass: South Africa's Triumph Over India in T20 Showdown

In a dazzling display of cricket prowess, South Africa's David Miller delivered a memorable performance, guiding his team to a decisive 76-run victory against India. Miller's 63 off 35 balls, complemented by Dewald Brevis' vital 45, anchored South Africa to a formidable 187/7 in their T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

India's response was lackluster, unable to gain momentum against a disciplined South African bowling unit. Marco Jansen was the standout performer with figures of 4/22, while Keshav Maharaj and Corbin Bosch provided crucial breakthroughs, ensuring India's innings folded for 111 in just 18.5 overs.

South Africa's tactical acumen was evident as part-time spinner Aiden Markram opened the bowling and struck immediately. Meanwhile, India's star opener Abhishek Sharma struggled, managing only 15. Despite India's Jasprit Bumrah bowling superbly, restricting South Africa to 187/7, the Indian side failed to chase down the target, marking a pivotal win for the Proteas.

