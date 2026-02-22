Left Menu

Miller's Masterclass: South Africa's Triumph Over India in T20 Showdown

David Miller led South Africa to a 76-run victory over India in a T20 World Cup match with a magnificent 63. Young Dewald Brevis supported with 45, securing a competitive 187/7. South Africa's bowling dismissed India for 111, with Marco Jansen shining with 4/22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:44 IST
Miller's Masterclass: South Africa's Triumph Over India in T20 Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling display of cricket prowess, South Africa's David Miller delivered a memorable performance, guiding his team to a decisive 76-run victory against India. Miller's 63 off 35 balls, complemented by Dewald Brevis' vital 45, anchored South Africa to a formidable 187/7 in their T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

India's response was lackluster, unable to gain momentum against a disciplined South African bowling unit. Marco Jansen was the standout performer with figures of 4/22, while Keshav Maharaj and Corbin Bosch provided crucial breakthroughs, ensuring India's innings folded for 111 in just 18.5 overs.

South Africa's tactical acumen was evident as part-time spinner Aiden Markram opened the bowling and struck immediately. Meanwhile, India's star opener Abhishek Sharma struggled, managing only 15. Despite India's Jasprit Bumrah bowling superbly, restricting South Africa to 187/7, the Indian side failed to chase down the target, marking a pivotal win for the Proteas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

 India
2
False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

 India
4
BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026