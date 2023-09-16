Left Menu

"It was tough day", Australian skipper Marsh after 164-run loss against NZ 

In the post-match presentation, Marsh said, "That's the definition of a tough day at the office. Klaasen was just amazing today. It was a tough day. We were put under a lot of pressure towards the back end there."

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 11:53 IST
"It was tough day", Australian skipper Marsh after 164-run loss against NZ 
Mitchell Marsh. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Following a loss against South Africa by 164 runs in the fourth ODI match, Australia's stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh said that this was a "tough day" for their team. An all-round South Africa crushed Australia by 164 runs in the fourth ODI following a batting masterclass by Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller and an excellent performance by the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi on Friday.

In the post-match presentation, Marsh said, "That's the definition of a tough day at the office. Klaasen was just amazing today. It was a tough day. We were put under a lot of pressure towards the back end there." Marsh also praised Klaasen for playing a blistering knock of 174 off 83 balls.

"Hats off to Heinrich. We were one or two wickets away from putting pressure on them. We couldn't get that breakthrough. We didn't have too many options to go to. We would have been happy with 300-350. The ball just travels here and the outfield was lightning. We needed a couple of big partnerships, lost few wickets early and the game was done. It was great to see Carey get some runs. It's great for our team, he's really important for us," he added. Coming to the match, Proteas was put to bat first by Australia. Quinton de Kock (45 in 64 balls with five fours) and Reeza Hendricks (28 in 34 balls with five fours) put on a 64-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, a 74-run opening stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen (62 in 65 balls with seven fours and two sixes).

Josh Hazlewood (2/79) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis and Michael Neser took a wicket each. In the chase of 417, Australia was never really a threat. A 72-run partnership between Alex Carey and Tim David (35 in 25 balls) was the highest point of the Australian innings. Carey was the lone warrior for the visitors, scoring 99 in 77 balls, consisting of nine fours and four sixes. Australia was bundled out for 252 runs in 34.5 overs and lost by 164 runs.

Lungi Ngidi (4/51) and Kagiso Rabada (3/41) were the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. Klaasen took home the 'Player of the Match' award and the series is level at 2-2, with one more game to go. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023