Motor racing-Ferrari's Sainz fastest in final practice in Singapore

Ferrari were again fastest in Singapore Grand Prix practice on Saturday, with Carlos Sainz topping the charts ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris. Sainz's team mate Charles Leclerc was fifth fastest, ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 16-09-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 16:37 IST
Ferrari were again fastest in Singapore Grand Prix practice on Saturday, with Carlos Sainz topping the charts ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris. Sainz had also set the fastest time in Friday's practice but the Spaniard went even quicker with a time of 1:32.065. He was quickest for the fifth time in the last eight F1 sessions.

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull was fourth fastest, meaning four different constructors were in the top four. The Dutchman, who is chasing an unprecedented 11th straight victory, complained that he was struggling with rear grip.

"You see that last sector, I'm just drifting. I think if I'm going to compete in drifting, I might win the race," he said on the team radio. Sainz's team mate Charles Leclerc was fifth fastest, ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

