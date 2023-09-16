Left Menu

Effort matters more than winning medals: PT Usha to Indian athletes in Asian Games

The Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha on Saturday emphasised the importance of effort over winning medals in her message to the countrys athletes participating in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.Best wishes and a lot of blessings to all the athletes of our contingent for the Asian Games.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:01 IST
The Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha on Saturday emphasised the importance of effort over winning medals in her message to the country's athletes participating in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.

''Best wishes and a lot of blessings to all the athletes of our contingent for the Asian Games. Always uphold our ethics and values and give your best,'' Usha said in a video message on X.

''Remember, it is the effort that counts and not just the medals. May you all be ever on word.'' The Indian contingent is scheduled to leave for China next week, with 655 athletes bound for the Asian Games, set to be held from September 23-October 8.

The unit also consists of 260 coaches and support staff, taking the nation's general contingent tally to 921.

The Asian Games Athletes' Village was also inaugurated in China on Saturday, with the home contingent being the first to check-in.

