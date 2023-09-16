Left Menu

Liverpool scores twice late on to beat Wolverhampton 3-1 in Premier League

Updated: 16-09-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:04 IST
Liverpool scored two late goals on Saturday to secure a come-from-behind 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Trailing 1-0 at half-time to a Hwang Hee-Chan goal at Molineux, the Merseyside team fired back through Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson before an own goal by Hugo Bueno in time added on. Liverpool is unbeaten after five games this season and moved to the top of the table above defending champion Manchester City, which plays later in the day. It has been an impressive start for Jurgen Klopp's team, which missed out on qualification to the UEFA Champions League last season for the first time since 2016. It was Liverpool's fourth win in a row after drawing with Chelsea in its opening game of the campaign. But, the game didn't go to plan from the start with Hwang opening the scoring in the seventh minute to give the home side a lead it kept until the break. Gakpo evened the score 10 minutes into the second half for his first Liverpool goal of the season.

