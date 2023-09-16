Left Menu

Former DDCA Director Vikas Katyal appointed manager of Indian team for Australia series

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:26 IST
Former DDCA Director Vikas Katyal appointed manager of Indian team for Australia series
Former Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Vikas Katyal has been appointed manager of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

Katyal is also expected to do administrative duties for the five-match T20 series between the two teams set to be played immediately after the World Cup.

In 2022, Katyal also travelled to the West Indies as the administrative manager of the Indian team.

