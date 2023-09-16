Former DDCA Director Vikas Katyal appointed manager of Indian team for Australia series
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Vikas Katyal has been appointed manager of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.
Katyal is also expected to do administrative duties for the five-match T20 series between the two teams set to be played immediately after the World Cup.
In 2022, Katyal also travelled to the West Indies as the administrative manager of the Indian team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Katyal
- Indian
- DDCA
- Vikas Katyal
- Australia
- Delhi & Districts Cricket Association
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian American arrested in New Jersey in USD 13 million tech fraud
Indian stocks rise marginally; Nifty metal top mover
Foreign investors remain net buyers in Indian stocks 6th straight month
Singaporeans vote to elect ninth president; Indian-origin ex-minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam in the race
Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: Indian team gears up for crucial semifinal