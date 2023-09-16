Akash Deep replaces injured Mavi in Asian Games squad

Left Menu

Bengal pacer Akash Deep was on Saturday named as a replacement for injured Shivam Mavi in the Indian mens squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.Mavi is suffering from a back injury and is ruled out of the tournament, the BCCI said in a statement.The mens cricket competition will take place from September 28-October 8 in a T20 format.Meanwhile, the womens selection committee named Pooja Vastrakar as replacement for Anjali Sarvani.

Bengal pacer Akash Deep was on Saturday named as a replacement for injured Shivam Mavi in the Indian men's squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Mavi is suffering from a back injury and is ruled out of the tournament, the BCCI said in a statement.

The men's cricket competition will take place from September 28-October 8 in a T20 format.

Meanwhile, the women's selection committee named Pooja Vastrakar as replacement for Anjali Sarvani. Vastrakar was a part of the standby list of players.

Left-arm pacer Sarvani has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The women's cricket competition will take place from September 19-28 in the T20 format. Indian men's squad Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

Standbyes: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.

Indian women's squad Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Standbyes: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.

