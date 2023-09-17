Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton says Russell has a great shot in Singapore

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes team mate George Russell had a great shot at winning Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and ending Red Bull's dominance. Russell qualified second on Saturday alongside Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and the last non-Red Bull driver to win a Formula One race could also be the one to end their run of 15 successive victories. The Briton secured his maiden F1 victory in Brazil last November.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 17-09-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 00:05 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton says Russell has a great shot in Singapore
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes team mate George Russell had a great shot at winning Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and ending Red Bull's dominance. Russell qualified second on Saturday alongside Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and the last non-Red Bull driver to win a Formula One race could also be the one to end their run of 15 successive victories.

The Briton secured his maiden F1 victory in Brazil last November. Sainz and team mate Charles Leclerc qualified first and third while Hamilton, a four times Singapore winner, qualified fifth.

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen qualified 11th and his team mate Sergio Perez 13th on a circuit where overtaking is a challenge. "I think George has really good shot at potentially winning," Hamilton told reporters.

"I really hope that he does. I hope he gets a great start and gets ahead of the Ferraris that would be amazing for the team and for him," he said. "For me it's just, yeah, see what I can do. If I can get further up then great. The car was good yesterday on the long run, but I changed the car overnight and now I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023