Ramiro Enrique scores go-ahead goal in stoppage time to help Orlando rally from a 2-goal deficit

Ramiro Enrique scored a go-ahead goal in second-half stoppage time and Orlando rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Crew 4-3 night for its seventh win in the last nine MLS matches.Enrique also tied it at 3-all in the 86th minute on Saturday night.Orlando 14-6-8 won its fourth straight regular-season home game for the first time since 2018.

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 17-09-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 09:15 IST
Ramiro Enrique scores go-ahead goal in stoppage time to help Orlando rally from a 2-goal deficit
Ramiro Enrique scored a go-ahead goal in second-half stoppage time and Orlando rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Crew 4-3 night for its seventh win in the last nine MLS matches.

Enrique also tied it at 3-all in the 86th minute on Saturday night.

Orlando (14-6-8) won its fourth straight regular-season home game for the first time since 2018. Orlando has also won all six meetings with Columbus at Exploria Stadium. Columbus (13-9-6) has scored 31 goals in its last 14 MLS matches.

Columbus led 1-0 at halftime before an exciting six-goal second half.

Five minutes after Orlando tied it at 1-all, Diego Rossi scored his 50th career MLS goal to give Columbus a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute. Rossi was left wide open near the penalty spot and slotted it inside the post.

Cucho Hernández made it 3-1 in the 68th, but Orlando midfielder Facundo Torres scored five minutes later for a one-goal deficit. Hernández, coming off a hat-trick last time out, tapped in a breakaway cross from Alexandru Matan for his 10th MLS goal. AP SSC SSC

