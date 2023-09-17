We will try to win Kolkata derbies, but real target is trophies: Mohun Bagan SG's Juan Ferrando

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando reiterated Mohun Bagan Super Giant's ambitions by suggesting that he values winning trophies more than a victory in a Kolkata derby ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have enjoyed a significant amount of success since the appointment of the Spaniard in 2021, winning the ISL cup last season and the Durand Cup triumph earlier this month.

They beat arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the final to clinch the Durand Cup title, but it's the silverware that matters to the Spaniard more than the bragging rights. "In the case of Mohun Bagan, we are a big club with a lot of trophies. We're talking about Mohun Bagan because of the trophies won," Ferrando said as citied by ISL at the ISL Media Day in Kolkata on Saturday.

"The Kolkata Derby is important and I know how important to win the derby. In the Durand Cup, I would've preferred to lose the group game and win the trophy, which we did. The trophies are important to build history, so we need to keep that in mind. We try to win the derbies, but our real target is to win trophies for this club," he added. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have signed some good players in this transfer window to further strengthened their team. The additions of Sahal Abdul Samad and Anirudh Thapa will provide a much needed boost to their hopes of winning their first-ever League Shield and defending their ISL Cup. Meanwhile, the foreign signings of Jason Cummings, Hector Yuste and Armando Sadiku have further changed the dynamics of the team for the better.

"It's obviously difficult. But I'm happy to have such a good squad. This is a new challenge for us to retain the title. I hope we become the first team this time to retain the ISL trophy this year," he said. However, the former FC Goa head coach believe the league will be one of the toughest to win with more and more teams getting stronger in the summer with an eye on the title.

"I think Odisha have a great squad and they won the trophy last season. They have the strongest squad to day and have recruited new players really well. 9-10 teams are ready to fight for the first position and the top six reach the final stages. It's difficult to explain which teams are the favourites, because a lot of teams are ready. The teams are ready to reach the final and the top 6," he concluded. (ANI)

