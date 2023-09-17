Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma, who was gingerly placed when play was suspended on the second day, shot 3-under for three rounds to be placed T-53rd and make the cut in the BMW PGA Championships here. Sharma, who shot 3-under 69 in the second round after a first round 73 made the cut comfortably. In the third round late on Saturday, he birdied three times in the first six holes and added a fourth on 12th to go 4-under for the day as he climbed into the Top-25. Then he had a bogey on Par-3 14th and a double bogey on par-5 17th and finished the day with a round of 71. At 3-under, he slipped to T-53.

Ludvig Aberg will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship as he looks to add a Rolex Series title to his recent meteoric rise at Wentworth Club.

The Swede turned professional in June after a stellar amateur career that saw him become a collegiate superstar en route to topping the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

His transition into the paid ranks has been seamless, with a maiden DP World Tour victory in Switzerland earlier this month followed by selection to take on the United States in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

A 66 on day three moved him to 16 under and the 23-year-old now has the chance to make it back-to-back wins, with Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood and Scot Connor Syme his nearest challengers.

It is six years since Alex Noren became the first Rolex Series champion at Wentworth and Aberg is looking to become just the second Swede to win in the Rolex Series and at this historic event.

Home duo Aaron Rai and Callum Shinkwin were then at 13 under alongside Kiwi Ryan Fox, one clear of Masters champion Jon Rahm.

Rahm was on the charge as he turned in 30 but lost momentum in a 66 that left him a shot ahead of English duo Tyrrell Hatton and Nathan Kimsey, Dane Marcus Helligkilde and Austria's Sepp Straka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)