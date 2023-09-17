Rugby-South Africa call up key flyhalf Pollard as injury replacement
Reuters | Bordeaux | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 22:15 IST
- Country:
- France
South Africa have called up flyhalf Handre Pollard to their World Cup squad as an injury replacement, significantly strengthening their selection, after injury forced them to leave him out initially, SA Rugby said on Sunday.
Pollard, who helped kick South Africa to World Cup success four years ago, replaces hooker Malcolm Marx, who suffered a serious knee injury in training last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spain opens case against soccer chief for World Cup kiss, Luis Rubiales breaks week-long silence
Brook states case again for Cricket World Cup by starring in England's latest T20 win
Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India's first two FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Australia wins Twenty20 series in South Africa with game to spare
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges enforcement of laws over 'hijacked' buildings