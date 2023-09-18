Left Menu

Hockey Rankings: India men climb to third spot, women placed 7th in latest FIH list

Australia 2818 and Argentina 2767 stay put in the second and third places respectively.However, Belgium 2609 had a great campaign at the EuroHockey Championships, winning the silver medal that propels them ahead of Germany 2574 as the two teams occupy the fourth and fifth spots in the world rankings.Indian women 2325 have climbed one spot to the seventh position, at the expense of Spain 2173, who finished sixth in the EuroHockey Championships dropping over 150 world ranking points in losses against Belgium and Scotland.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 18-09-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:58 IST
Hockey Rankings: India men climb to third spot, women placed 7th in latest FIH list
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Indian men's hockey team has climbed to the third spot in the latest world rankings issued by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday. India (2771) are back into the top-3, after more than year since dropping out in May 2022. The elevation happened due to their undefeated run in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai last month.

The Indians have won six and drew one of their seven matches. England (2745), who fell just short of winning the EuroHockey title with a 1-2 loss to the Netherlands in the final, are out of top three. Despite their strong run to the finals, an earlier loss in the tournament against Belgium and the loss in the final, coupled with India's run of wins, saw England slip to fourth.

Netherlands (3113) continue to lead the way with a strong defence of their title at the EuroHockey Championships, to add to their FIH Hockey Pro League title and the bronze medal at the FIH Hockey World Cup in 2023. Netherlands' dominance has seen them pull off a comfortable lead over Belgium (2989) in second place.

Germany (2689) and Australia (2544) hold on to the fifth and sixth positions respectively, while Argentina (2350) climbed up one spot to seventh ahead of Spain (2347). In the women's rankings, Netherlands (3422) are perched at the top spot, remain well clear of the chasing pack, continuing their dominance with a record-extending 12th EuroHockey Championship title. Australia (2818) and Argentina (2767) stay put in the second and third places respectively.

However, Belgium (2609) had a great campaign at the EuroHockey Championships, winning the silver medal that propels them ahead of Germany (2574) as the two teams occupy the fourth and fifth spots in the world rankings.

Indian women (2325) have climbed one spot to the seventh position, at the expense of Spain (2173), who finished sixth in the EuroHockey Championships dropping over 150 world ranking points in losses against Belgium and Scotland. New Zealand (2001) and Japan (1900) continue to hold their ninth and 10th spots, with China (1894) marginally behind Japan in the 11th spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023