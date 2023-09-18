Left Menu

Cricket-Hardie stays as cover for India series as Australia's injury woes mount

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 18-09-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 15:21 IST
All-rounder Aaron Hardie will travel with rest of the Australia squad to India as cover for Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis, both of whom picked up niggling injuries during the team's tour of South Africa, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday. As if a 3-2 loss in the one-day international series was not bad enough, Australia are grappling with fresh injury concerns barely three weeks before they begin their World Cup campaign in India.

Opener Travis Head's hopes of playing the showpiece event hangs in the balance after he fractured a finger in South Africa, which prompted the team management to call up an extra batter in Matthew Short. They suffered further setbacks as Abbott split the webbing between his fingers and Ellis sustained a groin strain in South Africa.

Accordingly, Hardie, who made his ODI debut in Bloemfontein on Sept. 9, will stay with the side for the three ODIs between Sept. 22-27 against India. Skipper Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will return to the one-day international squad for the series against India after recovering from their respective injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

