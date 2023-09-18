Left Menu

Soccer-Turkey manager Kuntz has not been sacked, says federation

"The Turkish Football Federation has officially invited our National Team Head Coach Stefan Kuntz, whose contract continues, to a meeting with TFF Chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi on September 20, Wednesday," it added. Following the loss to Japan, 60-year-old Kuntz responded to fans' calls for his resignation by saying his players needed to work harder and that he should not take all the blame.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:33 IST
Soccer-Turkey manager Kuntz has not been sacked, says federation

(Recasts with federation's denial of sacking) ANKARA, Sept 18 (Reuters) -

Turkey coach Stefan Kuntz has not been fired, the country's football federation (TFF) said on Monday, denying reports it had decided to terminate his contract and adding that the German was simply called for a meeting with its chairman later this week. The private Demiroren News Agency (DHA) said on Sunday that the TFF had decided to annul Kuntz's contract, which is set to end after the Euro 2024 tournament, following the manager's criticism of his players after a 4-2 defeat by Japan on Tuesday.

In a statement, the TFF said the reports circulating in the media about parting ways with Kuntz "did not reflect the truth". "The Turkish Football Federation has officially invited our National Team Head Coach Stefan Kuntz, whose contract continues, to a meeting with TFF Chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi on September 20, Wednesday," it added.

Following the loss to Japan, 60-year-old Kuntz responded to fans' calls for his resignation by saying his players needed to work harder and that he should not take all the blame. Kuntz had said his players needed to respond to criticism on the field, not "in post-match interviews", and added that he was upset they were not putting in their best performance.

Former Germany striker Kuntz, who also played for Besiktas, was appointed Turkey coach in September 2021 after leading the German Under-21 team to the European title in 2017 and 2021. Turkey have won 12 of Kuntz's 20 matches in charge, drawn three and lost five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023