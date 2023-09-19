Tennis-Haddad Maia pulls out of Guadalajara after freak shower accident

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia has withdrawn from this week's Guadalajara Open as she injured her hands in a freak accident on Sunday after the shower screen at her hotel shattered.

The 27-year-old said she needed stitches on both hands.

"I'll need a few days now to heal the wounds so that I can be back for the last part of the year and keep fighting for my 2023 goals," she said in an Instagram post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)