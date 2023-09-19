Left Menu

Tennis-Haddad Maia pulls out of Guadalajara after freak shower accident

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 00:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia has withdrawn from this week's Guadalajara Open as she injured her hands in a freak accident on Sunday after the shower screen at her hotel shattered.

The 27-year-old said she needed stitches on both hands.

"I'll need a few days now to heal the wounds so that I can be back for the last part of the year and keep fighting for my 2023 goals," she said in an Instagram post.

