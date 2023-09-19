Left Menu

Torino wins 3-0 at Salernitana in Serie A; Bologna and Hellas Verona draw 0-0

PTI | Rome | Updated: 19-09-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 09:42 IST
Torino wins 3-0 at Salernitana in Serie A; Bologna and Hellas Verona draw 0-0
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Serbia forward Nemanja Radonjic scored either side of halftime and Torino won 3-0 at Salernitana in Serie A.

Torino moved up to seventh place with seven points from its opening four matches.

Alessandro Buongiorno had put Torino ahead early on.

Salernitana, which remained winless with just two points, is one spot above last place. While high-scoring striker Boulaye Dia has returned to Salernitana following an apparent disagreement with the southern club, he again was left off the squad for the match.

Also, Bologna and Hellas Verona drew 0-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

The Heatwave Threat: Can Tropical Forests Survive Climate Change?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023