Left Menu

Rugby-Tonga confirm two injury replacements in World Cup squad

Tonga lost their tournament opener 59-16 to Ireland in Nantes, where Mausia started at flyhalf, and are next in action against Scotland in Nice on Sunday. Coach Toutai Kefu is scheduled to name his team to play the Scots on Friday.

Reuters | Marseille | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:29 IST
Rugby-Tonga confirm two injury replacements in World Cup squad
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

Tonga have added Australian-born flyhalf Patrick Pellegrini and prop Siate Tokolahi to their Rugby World Cup squad as injury replacements, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Pellegrini, 24, comes in for Otumaka Mausia and France-based Tokolahi, 31, replaces Feao Fotuaika, after both were ruled out of the rest of the tournament through injury.

Pellegrini plays for Coventry Rugby in the English second-tier and qualifies for Tonga through his mother. He has three test caps and was part of the squad in the build-up to the World Cup, but did not make the final cut. Tonga lost their tournament opener 59-16 to Ireland in Nantes, where Mausia started at flyhalf, and are next in action against Scotland in Nice on Sunday.

Coach Toutai Kefu is scheduled to name his team to play the Scots on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023