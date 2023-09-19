Left Menu

Soccer-Empoli sack manager Zanetti, Andreazzoli returns

Empoli have fired manager Paolo Zanetti with Aurelio Andreazzoli returning to the job after a 7-0 thrashing at AS Roma on Sunday left them bottom of Serie A without a point after four games, the club announced on Tuesday. Zanetti's side have failed to score so far this season and conceded 12 goals.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:36 IST
Soccer-Empoli sack manager Zanetti, Andreazzoli returns
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Empoli have fired manager Paolo Zanetti with Aurelio Andreazzoli returning to the job after a 7-0 thrashing at AS Roma on Sunday left them bottom of Serie A without a point after four games, the club announced on Tuesday.

Zanetti's side have failed to score so far this season and conceded 12 goals. The 40-year-old former Empoli player was appointed at the start of last term and they finished 14th. Before taking charge at Empoli, he won promotion to Serie A with Venezia but was sacked in April 2022 after a run of eight defeats left them bottom and they ended up being relegated.

Zanetti took over at Empoli from Andreazzoli, who now returns for a fourth spell as manager having steered them to promotion to Serie A in 2018 before relegation a year later. He returned for the 2021/22 season and helped keep them in Serie A. The 69-year-old was most recently in charge of Serie B club Ternana where took over in December 2022 but resigned after they took 12 points in 12 games. He was reappointed by the club in June but rescinded his contract before the season began.

Empoli next host Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023