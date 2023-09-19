Sports News Roundup: Britain drawn to face Serbia in Davis Cup Final 8; Russian teen wins opener at Guangzhou and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Spanish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit

A Spanish court has dismissed a lawsuit by disgraced ex-soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales against coach Javier Clemente who had called Rubiales a "dangerous and ambitious guy" seeking "to get rich", qualifying his comments as free speech. In its ruling seen by Reuters on Monday and dated Sept. 1 - amid an unrelated scandal over Rubiales' behaviour at the Women's World Cup last month - the Madrid court said that "we are dealing with a pure exercise of the right to freely express an opinion about a person who, moreover, is a public figure".

Tennis-Britain drawn to face Serbia in Davis Cup Final 8

Britain who topped Group B in the Davis Cup after their win over France on Sunday now face Serbia, as the draw for the Final 8 Knockout stage was announced on Tuesday. Serbia finished second behind Czech Republic, but clinched their place in the Final 8 with a win over Spain.

WTA roundup: Russian teen wins opener at Guangzhou

Russian 19-year-old Diana Shnaider took down eighth-seeded American Claire Liu 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the Guangzhou Open on Monday in China. Shnaider won six straight games in the first set and came back from a 2-0 hole in the second set to win in 75 minutes. She broke Liu's serve six times in eight chances.

Motor racing-Wolff says F1 risks disarray if Massa succeeds in title bid

Formula One risks disarray in the unlikely event of Felipe Massa winning a threatened legal claim for the 2008 world championship, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. Former Ferrari driver Massa, now 42, has alleged he was denied the title by a "conspiracy" because the sport's leaders knew the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix was manipulated but took no action until a year later.

Soccer-Arteta calls on Arsenal to make the most of Champions League return

Arsenal deserve to be competing in the Champions League this season, manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday as he called on the Premier League club to make the most of their return to Europe's top competition after a six-year absence. Arsenal, who are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, face PSV Eindhoven, Europa League winners Sevilla and RC Lens in Group B.

Cycling-Kuss victory can boost U.S. road racing, says Horner

Sepp Kuss's unlikely victory in La Vuelta a Espana could provide a timely boost for a flagging road cycle racing scene in the United States, according to Chris Horner whose 2013 triumph Kuss emulated on Sunday. The 29-year-old Kuss entered the race as a 'domestique' for more illustrious Jumbo-Visma team mates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic. But after taking the red jersey on stage eight he never let it go, despite attacks from within his own team.

Soccer-Wounded Manchester United are a threat to Bayern, warns Kane

Harry Kane's first Champions League game for Bayern Munich will be against familiar opposition on Wednesday when Manchester United visit the Allianz Arena and the England striker has warned against reading too much into their poor form. While Kane has scored four goals already in the Bundesliga and Bayern are level on points with the leaders, United have lost three of their opening five games, including last weekend's 3-1 home reverse against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Soccer-Sweden's women's team will support Spain players if they boycott match

Sweden's women's team will support their Spain counterparts if they decide to boycott their Nations League fixture this week, midfielder Filippa Angeldahl said on Tuesday.

After most of Spain's World Cup-winning squad were called up on Monday the players said they would continue their boycott of the national team, though some reported for training under the threat of being sanctioned.

Soccer-Newcastle fan in stable condition after being stabbed in Milan

A 58-year-old Newcastle United fan was in stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Milan by a group of hooded attackers on the eve of the team's Champions League game against AC Milan, Italian police said on Tuesday. The supporter, a British national, was stabbed in the arm and back in the attack in the Navigli district of the city, a canalside area known for its nightlife.

Spain's World Cup-winning rebels report for training under sanctions threat

Some of the rebel players from Spain's World Cup-winning women's squad who had threatened to boycott the national team in a push to stamp out sexism at the football federation (RFEF) on Tuesday reported for training under the threat of being sanctioned. Misa Rodriguez, Olga Carmona, Oihane Hernandez, Eva Navarro and Tere Abelleira, who had previously said they would not play for the team until further changes were applied at the Spanish football federation (RFEF), arrived at a hotel near Madrid's airport and were seen departing by coach for the airport to travel for a training camp near Valencia.

