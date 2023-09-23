Left Menu

"Babar can set the World Cup on fire": Gautam Gambhir

In 16 ODIs this year, Babar scored 745 runs at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of over 85. He scored two centuries and six fifties in 15 innings, with the best score of 151. 

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 19:39 IST
Babar Azam. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir named the batter who he feels will do really well in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from October 5 onwards. His pick was Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is in scintillating form in ODIs this year.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir said, "I think Babar can set this World Cup on fire. He has got all sorts of qualities to do so. I have never seen a player who has so much time in his hands while batting. Yes, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Kane Williamson and Joe Root are really great, but Babar is on another level of quality." In 16 ODIs this year, Babar scored 745 runs at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of over 85. He scored two centuries and six fifties in 15 innings, with the best score of 151.

Overall in 108 ODIs, he has scored 5,409 runs at an average of 58.16 and a strike rate of above 89. He has 19 centuries and 28 fifties in 105 innings, with the best score of 158. He is currently number-one ranked ODI batter. The batter made his World Cup debut in 2019, scoring 474 runs in eight matches at an average of 67.71. He scored a century and three half-centuries in that tournament with the best score of 101*, ending as his team's top-scorer. He also was the eighth-highest run-scorer in the tournament but failed to help Pakistan reach the semis.

Pakistan squad for the upcoming World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

