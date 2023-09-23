Megan Rapinoe to play her final international match on Monday against South Africa

Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe will play her final international match against South Africa on Sunday. Rapinoe started his international career in 2006 and appeared in 196 matches in which she scored 62 goals.

United States Women's Nation Team (USWNT) skipper had an impressive career both off and on the field. Rapinoe has been featured in several protests in the States. Even though the player is retiring from football still she is likely to stay as an activist. Before the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Rapinoe announced that this tournament would be her since she had already turned 38 years old.

Rapinoe is considered as one of the most decorated players in the United States. She won two World Cup trophies with the national team, an Olympic Gold Medal, a World Cup Golden Ball, a World Cup Golden Boot, a Ballon d'Or and a FIFA The Best Women's Player award. Ahead of the upcoming friendly match against South Africa, Rapinoe said that she can't continue playing football forever and added that she is already 38 years old.

"Obviously I'm 38 years old, I'm not going to be playing forever and it just always feels weird for me to have something settled and feel at peace and to not answer a question honestly," Rapinoe said. "I kind of wanted to have that for myself," Rapinoe said as quoted by GOAL. "I think it allows me to focus a lot more, allows the team to focus a lot more. We don't have to get questions every time, every single game. It's just kind of out there and I can just really enjoy it and focus on trying to win the tournament."

Rapinoe's teammate Kelley O'Hara gave an emotional farewell message to the skipper and said that it is hard to put the feeling into words. "It's hard to put into words, honestly," O'Hara said. "I know that the world sees the Megan Rapinoe that the world sees, but we get to see her up close and personal. The Pinoe that the world sees is an incredible person and human, and that is her up close and personal as well. She brings a sense of humour and lightness, but intensity and empathy," she said as quoted by GOAL.

Rapinoe's final international match will be played at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago. (ANI)

