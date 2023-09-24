Left Menu

Soccer-Ajax v Feyenoord suspended after fans throw flares on pitch

Ajax Amsterdam's home Eredivisie game against defending champions Feyenoord was suspended 11 minutes into the second half after disgruntled fans threw flares onto the pitch with the visitors leading 3-0 on Sunday. Ajax, who have had a poor start to the season with just one win, sit 13th in the 18-team league and they conceded all three goals in the first half, leading to discontent from the fans.

When flares were thrown onto the pitch for a second time, with many landing near the goal, the referee stopped the contest and directed the players down the tunnel. Fans paid no heed as the club displayed the message 'Lighting of fireworks is prohibited' on the big screen at the at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

"De Klassieker has been permanently suspended after repeated fireworks on the field," Eredivisie said in a statement. "More information on playing out this game will follow later."

Ajax finished third last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons. They had finished champions seven times and runners-up another five over the previous 12 seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

