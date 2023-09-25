Left Menu

Rugby-Uruguay call up proven performers for Namibia clash

Coach Esteban Meneses made one other change to his pack from the 38-17 loss against Italy for the one Pool A fixture both sides have a genuine chance of winning with Diego Arbelo replacing Ignacio Peculo at tighthead prop. In the backline, centre Felipe Arcos Perez, who also scored a try against Namibia in the warm-up, will play his first match of the tournament in place of Tomas Inciarte, while Bautista Basso comes in on the right wing for Gaston Mieres.

Reuters | Lyon | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:13 IST
Rugby-Uruguay call up proven performers for Namibia clash
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

Uruguay number eight Carlos Deus, who scored a try when Los Teros beat Namibia in a warm-up match last month, has been recalled to the starting back row for Wednesday's World Cup meeting between the two sides. Coach Esteban Meneses made one other change to his pack from the 38-17 loss against Italy for the one Pool A fixture both sides have a genuine chance of winning with Diego Arbelo replacing Ignacio Peculo at tighthead prop.

In the backline, centre Felipe Arcos Perez, who also scored a try against Namibia in the warm-up, will play his first match of the tournament in place of Tomas Inciarte, while Bautista Basso comes in on the right wing for Gaston Mieres. Nine of the starting team played in the 26-18 win over the southern Africans in Montevideo at the start of August.

Team: 1-Mateo Sanguinetti, 2-German Kessler, 3-Diego Arbelo, 4-Felipe Aliaga, 5-Manuel Leindekar, 6-Manuel Ardao, 7-Santiago Civetta, 8-Carlos Deus, 9-Santiago Arata, 10-Felipe Etcheverry, 11-Nicolas Freitas, 12-Andres Vilaseca (captain), 13-Felipe Arcos Perez, 14-Bautista Basso, 15-Baltazar Amaya Replacements: 16-Guillermo Pujadas, 17-Facundo Gattas, 18-Reinaldo Piussi, 19-Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 20-Eric Dosantos, 21-Agustin Ormaechea, 22-Felipe Berchesi, 23-Juan Manuel Alonso

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023