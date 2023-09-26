Left Menu

Asian Games: Vidit wins in men’s individual chess; Arjun, Harika play ties, Humpy loses

On Monday at the Asian Games in round four of the men's individual chess, Vidit Santosh won, and Arjun played a tie.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 06:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 06:50 IST
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi. (Picture: Vidit Gujrathi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian women's chess player Koneru Humpy faced defeat, and Dronavalli Harika played out a tie, while Vidit Santosh secured a win and Arjun Kumar played out a tie in the fourth round of the women's and men's individual competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. In the women's round of four, Humpy lost 1-0 to China's Yifan Hou. Meanwhile, Harika played a 0.5-0.5 tie with Uzbekistan's Nilufar Yakubbaeva.

On the other hand, in the men's fourth round, Vidit Gujarathi clinched a 1-0 win against Vietnam's Tuan Minh Le. While Arjun Kumar played out a 0.5-0.5 tie against Iran's Seyedmohammadamin Tabatabaei. In the first round of Men's individual chess, Vidit and Arjun clinched a win. Whereas in women's individual chess, both Humpy and Harika have successfully secured a win.

In the second round, both the men failed to seal a win as Vidit lost to Kazakhstan's Kazybelk Nogerbek, and Arjun played a tie with Vietnam Tuan Minh Le. However, both Harika and Humpy have managed to win in the second round of the women's individual chess.

Earlier today in the third round of the women's event, Harika against China's Hou Yifan. Meanwhile, Humpy played a tie with China's Zhu Jiner. On the other hand, both Arjun and Vidit managed to seal a victory in the third round of the men's event.

Asian Games 2023 Chess: India squad Men: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa.

Women: Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri. On Monday, shooters and rowers showcased a stupendous performance at the Asian Games and added five medals to India's tally, while the Indian women's cricket team secured a gold medal by defeating in the final.

With this, India now has 11 medals at the Asan games which includes two gold, three silver, and six bronze medals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

