Left Menu

Asian Games: Pakistan men's volleyball team takes away 5th spot leaving India to settle for 6th

The Indian men's volleyball team settled for the sixth spot following their defeat to arch-rival Pakistan in three straight sets on Tuesday in the Asian Games. 

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 18:20 IST
Asian Games: Pakistan men's volleyball team takes away 5th spot leaving India to settle for 6th
Indian men's volleybal lteam (Photo: File image/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian men's volleyball team settled for the sixth spot following their defeat to arch-rival Pakistan in three straight sets on Tuesday in the Asian Games. In the battle for the fifth spot, Pakistan took the honours after earning a comprehensive 21-25, 20,-25, 23-25 win in straight sets to grab the fifth spot. India after enjoying a successful campaign initially had to settle for sixth.

Pakistan's Murad Khan stole the show as he scored 20 points making it hard for the Indian to find answers to his aggressive attacking intent. Both teams kicked off the game on equal footing, matching each other's pace, stealing away points and making it hard for anyone to walk away with a lead.

Pakistan were the first to take a two-point lead with the score reading 6-8. But India bounced back to make it 9-all and then put themselves in the driver's seat with the score reading 16-13. Pakistan bounced back after a gruelling contest, to take the first set by 25-21.

Pakistan asserted their dominance in the second game as India struggled to take a lead throughout the game. India eventually ran out of steam as the conceded second straight game by 20-25. In the third game, India fought hard to keep the game alive as well as their hopes of claiming the fifth spot. But Pakistan, once again proved to be a challenge that India failed to overcome and lost the third set by 23-25.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly settles whistleblower lawsuit over manufacturing problems; AbbVie's blood cancer combo therapy fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly settles whistleblower lawsuit over manufactur...

 Global
2
Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

 Switzerland
3
SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Together at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Togeth...

 India
4
Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023