We want to have good start against Japan: India hockey Captain after win over Singapore in Asian Games   

ndia Hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh has praised the team after its 16-1 victory against Singapore in the Asian Games and said they want to have a good start against Japan in the next match and convert every opportunity

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 18:53 IST
Harmanpreet Singh. (Picture: Harmanpreet Singh Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
India Hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh has praised the team after its 16-1 victory against Singapore in the Asian Games and said they want to have a good start against Japan in the next match and convert every opportunity. "Today's match was very good for us, and we performed well. Our focus is on the next game which is against Japan, and we want to have a good start against them and convert every possible opportunity," Harmanpreet said, according to  Hockey India.

India came to the match high on confidence after defeating Uzbekistan 16-0 on Sunday. India dominated the game against Singapore and Harmanpreet tested Singapore's defence with his long passes inside the striking circle.

Singapore tried to push deep in their own half to prevent India from creating any more attacks in the final quarter but failed to keep the score in check. Zaki Zulkarnain scored a consolation goal for Singapore from an impressive counterattack in the 53rd minute of the game.   (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

